ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester teen was arrested and charged after being accused of setting fire to their vice principal’s personal property, Rochester Fire Department officials announced Tuesday.

Authorities say investigators responded to Frederick Douglass Middle School on Fernwood Park Monday afternoon after being notified that a staff member was burned.

According to officials, investigators determined that a 14-year-old male student set fire to the school vice principal’s personal property with the flame from a lighter while walking back into the building after an alarm evacuation.

“Luckily, others nearby witnesses the intentional act and quickly put the fire out before it cased personal injury to that staff member,” fire officials said in a press release. “It appears the victim had no idea of the fire that was set until others intervened.”

Authorities say the teen was interviewed and admitted to the intentional act and was subsequently charged with first degree attempted assault and second degree reckless endangerment.

The student was given an appearance ticket for the crime and was released to a guardian while probation makes a decision if the charges will be moved to family court.

