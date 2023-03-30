ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A manager of Jackie Ray’s Tavern in Rochester was sentenced to spend 40 years to life in prison Thursday for a fatal double shooting at the Bay Street pub.

According to prosecutors, Jackie Ray Robinson shot Chad Wilson and Jerome Mason on March 12, 2022. Police were called to the tavern around midnight, where they found Wilson. Mason was shot the same night.

Wilson was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

“Jackie Ray Robinson had no regard for human life, the safety of his own patrons, or the law, when he fired multiple shots inside the tavern,” Assistant District Attorney Christopher Bokelman said in a statement issued Thursday.

Robinson was convicted of murder in the second degree, two counts of assault in the first degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree.

The New York State Liquor Authority suspended the Jackie Ray’s Tavern liquor license in the wake of the shooting. The business is currently listed as permanently closed.