ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester store clerks, Shadad Alghaithy and James Hampton, were indicted by a Monroe County grand jury Friday for charges in connection with the sexual assault of a young girl.

Both men are accused of locking the juvenile girl inside a corner store on Central Park and sexually assaulting her last Saturday.

According to prosecutors, investigators with the Rochester Police Department learned the alleged victim had gone inside a store located on 95 Central Park around 3 p.m. that day. That’s where she told police she was sexually assaulted by two employees who locked her inside.

According to court documents, the girl says one of the store clerks asked for her number, to which she declined. The documents say the clerk then came from the counter, forced a hug, took his arm behind her neck, and pulled her into a back room, the girl said.

It was at this time she said she was raped, while another man sat at the front of the store by the door.

The teenage girl then said she went to walk out of the store after a few moments and struggled a bit with the door that was initially locked. After she was able to leave the store, she says she told her mother, and they called the police.

Officials say 20-year-old Alghaithy is currently a level 2 sex offender stemming from a 2021 conviction.

According to Monroe County officials, Alghaithy’s status restricts him from being present within 1,000 feet of a school. The corner store in which the alleged crime took place, however, is located directly across the street from School No. 25.

On Thursday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello ordered a “top to bottom” review of all sex offenders in the county as outrage grew among the community.

The county official says the probe of all 239 sex offenders in the area is mostly complete, but says more is needed to ensure complete public safety.

“Number one, what happened in this particular case? Number two, to ensure the over 200 sex offenders who are under probation supervision are in compliance with their orders, and number three, to do a systemic review to strengthen our policies, procedures, and oversight,” Bello said.

Bello says the public has to have trust that all is being done on the county level to hold sex offenders in check.

“Let me clearly state: the men and women in our probation department are dedicated and hard-working. This review is a systems review to determine what went wrong and how to ensure that is never happens again,” Bello said. The probation of sex offenders is complex and it involves more than just the county.”

Both men are charged with rape and will be arraigned in front of a Monroe County Court Judge or a New York State Supreme Court Justice in the Monroe County Hall of Justice.

As the legal process plays out, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans announced “immediate” legal action against the store to ensure the property, 95 Central Park, is “no longer a venue for illegal activity.”

NEW: The two have been indicted by a grand jury, in Rochester City Court. @WROConTV https://t.co/d9V50pDkF4 — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) March 25, 2022

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.