ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man accused of raping a minor in a convenience store where he worked last spring was in court Tuesday.

Shadad Alghaithy is a level two sex offender stemming from a 2021 conviction, which prevents him from working within 1,000 feet of a school. The corner store in which the alleged crime took place is located directly across the street from Rochester School No. 25.

A Rochester Police investigator was questioned Tuesday about the process of the search warrant executed at the store, and the settings for the four additional victims who came forward to identify the suspect.

“The judge will have to give a decision on whether or not the identification procedures are admissible for trial, as well as a review of the grand jury and if there are additional hearings needed, he would then grant those at that point,” said prosecutor Kevin Sutherland.

The next court date is set for April 3 at 1:30 p.m. The prosecution is confident this case will go to trial this year.

One week ago, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced new appointments in the Department of Public Safety, about six months after calling for a “top-to-bottom” overhaul of all sex offenders in the county following this case.

