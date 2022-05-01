ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A shooting victim was hospitalized with minor injuries after an incident in the area of Joseph Place Sunday.

According to officials, officers were led to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim. That individual was located with non life-threatening injuries to the upper body.

Authorities say they were able to locate evidence of where the shooting happened, near Joseph Place. Officers responded to the hospital shortly after 5 p.m.

The incident marked the fifth shooting to take place in Rochester on Sunday. Four others were hospitalized earlier in the afternoon following four separate shootings.

No suspects are in custody at this time. An investigation is currently underway.

