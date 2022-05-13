ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Police Department announced a local man was arrested Friday in Alabama in connection to a fatal shooting on Phelps Ave.

On April 15, 2022, at 2:43 p.m., 43-year-old Sharrell Brown was shot and killed on Phelps Avenue near Lake Avenue, with another victim injured.

Investigators from the RPD’s Major Crimes Unit revealed that the double shooting occurred during a robbery. 39-year-old parolee Jarrelle Williams was identified as a suspect in the shooting and robbery.

Investigators also discovered Williams had fled New York State.

The Major Crimes Unit enlisted the help of the United States Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force to locate Williams, which consisted of members of the R.P.D., U.S. Marshals Service, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Police, Monroe County Probation, and New York State parole officers.

Taskforce officials reported they located Williams in Alabama and took him into custody earlier this week.

RPD officials said that Williams had been extradited back into Rochester, where he will be charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Additional charges may be considered by a Monroe County Grand Jury.

Williams is prohibited from possessing a weapon in New York due to prior felony and misdemeanor convictions. He is currently on parole for second-degree assault.

Williams will be arraigned in Rochester City Court Saturday morning.