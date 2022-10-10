ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two city residents were hospitalized following separate overnight incidents involving a shooting and a stabbing Monday.

Authorities say they are working to determine whether the two incidents are related.

Oregon Street shooting

Responding officers arrived at Rochester General Hospital around 2:40 a.m. for a walk-in gunshot victim. Once at the location, they spoke to a 37-year-old female who was suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. She was eventually treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined she was shot in the area of Oregon Street near Harrison.

Portland Avenue stabbing

Rochester police were called to the 800 block of Portland Avenue around an hour later at 3:35 a.m. for the report of a person shot. Once at the scene, they located a 31-year-old male who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body.

Police say he was taken to Rochester General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Rochester police continues to search for the exact location the victim was stabbed.

There are no suspects in custody for either of the aforementioned incidents.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.