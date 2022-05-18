ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in the area of Santee Street late Tuesday night.

According to police, responding officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Santee Street for a ShotSpotter activation and a report of a crash. Once at the scene, they located a 19-year-old woman who crashed into a traveling vehicle after she heard gunfire while driving in the area.

As a result, she was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. No additional information was shared about the second driver involved.

Investigators were able to locate evidence that an occupied home was struck by gunfire in the area of Santee Street. No one inside the residence, including the two young children inside, was injured.

A few moments later, police was notified of a walk-in shooting victim that arrived at Unity Hospital in Greece. The 20-year-old city resident was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It was determined he sustained his injuries during the shooting incident on Santee Street.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.