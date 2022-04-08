ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local sex offender is going to prison for a decade, federal officials announced Friday.

According to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross, 63-year-old Daniel Rammacher of Rochester was convicted of possessing child pornography, following a conviction for the New York State crime of first-degree sexual abuse.

Rammacher was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison, 10 years supervised release, and ordered to pay $42,000 in restitution to the victims.

Federal prosecutors say Rammacher was arrested by state police in Warren County back in 2014 after it was discovered that he sexually abused a 4-year-old in his care. He was sentenced to serve a 10-year term of sex offender probation and was transferred to the Monroe County Probation Department in 2015 after he moved to Rochester.

Officials say during a routine visit in 2019, probation officers discovered Rammacher possessed a laptop that contained sexually explicit material, a violation of his probation conditions. Officers then confiscated the computer and while the device was under a full forensic review, Rammacher confessed to probation officers that he used the computer to access and view child pornography.

The forensic analysis ultimately confirmed this confession, authorities said.