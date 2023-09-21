ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man on supervised release from prison following a 2009 rape conviction was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey Swartz, 41, was convicted in New York State of raping a victim under age 17 in October 2009. He was convicted in federal court in September 2010 of attempted production of child pornography and received a 15-year prison sentence.

Swartz was released in January 2020 under the condition that he must submit to monitoring his internet accessible devices for 15 years.

According to prosecutors, the FBI was alerted to Swartz viewing child sexual abuse material on a monitored cell phone in August. The phone was confiscated by the probation office, and prosecutors said images and video of child sexual abuse were found.

Swartz was charged Thursday with possession of child pornography by an individual with a prior sex offense. The charge carries a mandatory minimum 10-year prison sentence with a maximum of 20 years.