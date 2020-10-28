Rochester seeing most shootings since 2012, data shows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has seen 220 shootings this year, the most the city has had since 2012, data from the Rochester Police Department shows.

After a fatal shooting on Frost Avenue Tuesday evening, the city has had 31 shooting deaths, and 275 total shooting victims.

“These numbers are very sobering,” said Willie Lightfoot, the City Council Vice President.

Lightfoot leads the city’s ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition, aimed at mitigating gun violence in the city.

The group has advocated ways to potentially reduce gun violence – one such idea: police giving an equal response to shootings as they do homicides. The Coalition has also worked to implement what it calls Mobile Trauma Response Units, with grief counselors and outreach workers at shooting scenes.

“It’s finding ways in the community by which many members in the community, including some of you all, can come up with things we can do to assist with getting young people more active in other positive activities,” said Andre Anderson, the new Executive Deputy Chief of the Rochester Police Department, at Tuesday’s ROC Against Gun Violence meeting.

RPD said last week Anderson would be second-in-command to new Interim Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan.

“You cannot resolve your conflict with violence, especially with picking up a gun and killing somebody. That is not the way you want to handle or resolve your conflicts,” said Lightfoot.

“That’s a people problem, that we have to keep driving home, to give people alternatives to making very very poor, long lasting, devastating decisions that impact our community in such a negative way,” Lightfoot added.