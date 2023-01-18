ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to charges after he allegedly uploaded child pornography to Twitter, prosecutors said Wednesday.

23-year-old Joseph Perez faces up to 20 years behind bars and up to a $250,000 fine for possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

In November 2020, Twitter reported to law enforcement that a user — later identified as Perez — uploaded four images of child pornography to the platform, prosecutors said.

A few days later, investigators seized Perez’s cell phone and other electronic devices, and discovered approximately 125 videos of child pornography. Several of the videos contained children under the age of 12, investigators said.

At the time of his arrest, Perez had an active arrest warrant from Potter County, Texas. As part of the plea, investigators said that Perez also admitted to sexually abusing a minor in Texas on more than two occasions.

Perez is scheduled to be sentenced May 15, 2023.