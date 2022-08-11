GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester resident was arrested for stealing nearly $100,000 worth of products from a cell phone store in Greece Wednesday.

Investigators with the Greece Police Department reported that the alleged thief — 24-year-old Noel Campbell — stole close to $100,000 worth of tech merchandise.

Later that evening, officers reported that Campbell was located, along with some of the property from the store. The suspect was then charged with second-degree grand larceny.

The stolen property that was recovered from the suspect was returned to the store.