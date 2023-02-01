ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 33-year-old Rochester resident has been arrested and charged after an investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LSCO) into an October 2022 incident, the LSCO announced on Wednesday.

On October 12, 2022, just after 11:00 p.m., a deputy was on patrol in the Town of Groveland when he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a violation.

According to the deputy, he turned on his emergency lights and siren, at which point the vehicle continued into the Village of Mount Morris, where the vehicle failed to stop.

The pursuit, according to the LCSO, continued throughout the Village of Mount Morris, where the driver of the vehicle left the vehicle and started walking in the area of Damonsville St. and Parker Rd.

LCSO later discovered that the vehicle involved in this pursuit was stolen out of the City of Hornell earlier that evening, but was unable to locate the suspect after he left the scene.

After continuing the investigation, the suspect was later identified as 33-year-old Rochester resident Lawrence H. Bryan. The deputy, according to LSCO, received warrants for Bryan as a result of the incident.

On January 24, the Greece Police Department told LSCO that they had Bryan in custody from a separate incident, and was later turned over to deputies on active warrants for his arrest.

According to the LSCO, Bryan was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree

Two Counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in the Third Degree

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree

Several violations of vehicle and traffic law spanning several townships

The LSCO says that Bryan was turned over to the central booking deputies at the Livingston County Jail for processing and pre-arraignment detention.

The District Attorney’s Office was contacted in regards to bail due to the felony level charges, where it was recommended that Bryan be held without the possibility of bail due to having two or more prior felony convictions.

Bryan was later arraigned at the Livingston County Jail before Justice Love. The Judge did commit Bryan to the custody of the Sheriff without bail to be held for further proceedings.