ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Officers with the Rochester Police Department arrested a Rochester resident on Wednesday for his involvement in two robberies.

Officers said that on June 28, they responded to the Canandaigua National Bank on Mt. Hope Avenue for a bank robbery. The suspects fled in a stolen vehicle that crashed on St. Paul Street. A 16-year-old was arrested and charged in connection with the robbery.

On July 4, officers said a 7-eleven store on Lyell Avenue was robbed at gunpoint and the suspect fled in a stolen vehicle that was involved in a crash near St. Paul Street. The suspect fled and was not apprehended. Officers said a loaded handgun was recovered at the scene of the crash.

Investigators with the RPD Patrol Investigations and Technicians Unit and the Rochester Area Major Crimes Task Force said they were able to connect both robberies and later identified 37-year-old Samuel White Jr. as a suspect.

White came into contact with officers from the Irondequoit Police Department and was arrested without incident.

White was charged with first-degree robbery and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the July 4 robbery and was charged with third-degree robbery for the June 28 robbery. He also had a bench warrant issued for previous involvement in a robbery of the same Canandaigua National Bank in May 2022.

The suspect was arraigned Thursday morning in Rochester City Court and remained in custody with no bail until July 15, when he will appear in front of Rochester City Court Judge Lopez.