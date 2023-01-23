ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester registered sex offender Gregory Pum, 47, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with receipt and possession of child pornography after previous conviction of a sexual offense, United States Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Monday.

Officials say in January of 2014, Pum was convicted of possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years of age and was sentenced to 10 years’ probation. In July of that year, Pum violated his probation was resentenced to one to three years in state prison.

According to officials, Pum was paroled in May of 2015 and was placed on the sex offender registry.

In May of 2022, officials say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a CyberTipline Report that 29 files of suspected child pornography had been uploaded to an account that belonged to Pum.

NCMEC alerted New York State Police, who learned of seven additional CyberTips that Google submitted, and officials say all CyberTips traced back to Pum.

In June of 2022, investigators say they executed a search warrant at Pum’s residence, seizing several digital devices, including cell phones and tablets, which after investigation, found to contain approximately 20 images and five videos containing child pornography.

The charges carry a minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum of 40 years, and a $250,000 fine.