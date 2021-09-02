52 homicides so far in Rochester this year meets 2020’s total, and it’s only September

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester has now seen 52 homicides so far this year, police officials announced Thursday.

The two latest homicides stem from incidents earlier this year.

Alicia Saladyga, 51, died from injuries on April 22 sustained during a robbery and assault that occurred two weeks prior. The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide, according to Rochester police officials Thursday.

Additionally on Wednesday, 44-year-old Manuelito Rivera succumbed to his injuries sustained from an incident in June where he was one of four people shot at the Hudson Avenue Walmart Parking lot in Rochester, authorities said.

At 52 homicides so far this year in the city, 2021 has already reached the entire year’s total from 2020 and is on pace to be Rochester’s deadliest year in history.