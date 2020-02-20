Rochester, RCSD, BOE facing new sexual assault lawsuit filed under CVA

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The City of Rochester, The Rochester City School District and the RCSD Board of Education are being sued by someone who said they were sexually assaulted by a teacher’s aide at School No. 30 in the early 80s.

The plaintiff is not named in the lawsuit, but the teachers assistant is referred to as “the child molester” throughout the document.

The lawsuit claims the abuse happened between 1982 and 1983 — and that the school should have known that the teacher’s assistant was a danger to students.