3 arrested following standoff on Shelter St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say three people were arrested after a standoff on Shelter Street Wednesday night, which ultimately ended peacefully.

Manding Monydeng, 27 of Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and assault. Abyem Monydeng, 38 of Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Tamira DeJesus, 24 of Rochester, is charged with harassment.

Police were called to a home on Shelter Street for an altercation shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Two people were injured in the fight and they were both taken to the hospital.

News 8 is told the suspect brandished a weapon before retreating inside the home and refusing to come out.

Police blocked off a section of Shelter Street, not far from the Boys & Girls Club, and surrounded the home. Eventually, a woman came out of the house and was taken into custody, but it wouldn’t be until around 9:00 p.m. that the suspect would emerge.

Police surround home on Shelter St. in Rochester

A search warrant of the residence yielded a 12 gauge shotgun and various types of ammunition.

Police say the three people who were arrested will be arraigned Thursday.