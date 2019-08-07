3 arrested following standoff on Shelter St.

Crime

by: WROC Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police say three people were arrested after a standoff on Shelter Street Wednesday night, which ultimately ended peacefully.

Manding Monydeng, 27 of Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and assault. Abyem Monydeng, 38 of Rochester, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon. Tamira DeJesus, 24 of Rochester, is charged with harassment.

Police were called to a home on Shelter Street for an altercation shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Two people were injured in the fight and they were both taken to the hospital.

News 8 is told the suspect brandished a weapon before retreating inside the home and refusing to come out.

Police blocked off a section of Shelter Street, not far from the Boys & Girls Club, and surrounded the home. Eventually, a woman came out of the house and was taken into custody, but it wouldn’t be until around 9:00 p.m. that the suspect would emerge.

Police surround home on Shelter St. in Rochester

A search warrant of the residence yielded a 12 gauge shotgun and various types of ammunition.

Police say the three people who were arrested will be arraigned Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss