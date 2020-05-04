Two men hospitalized, one in critical condition after shooting on Hudson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two men to the hospital on Sunday night.

RPD said it was called to the area of Hudson Avenue and Berlin Street shortly after 9 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, police found a 21-year old man shot in the upper body. He was taking to Strong Memorial Hospital where he remains in critical condition in an Intensive Care Unit.

A second victim, an 18-year-old man of Rochester, was located on Avenue D with wounds to his upper and lower body. He was also taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.