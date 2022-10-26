ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police is actively searching for possible suspects in an overnight assault on Hudson Avenue that left a man injured Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Hudson Avenue and Wilkins Street just before 2 a.m. for the report of a male down.

Upon their arrival, officers found a victim in his 50s in the middle of the roadway. Investigators say the male was not struck by a vehicle but rather assaulted on the street.

He was taken to Strong Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. There are no suspects in custody and anyone with further information is asked to call 911.

