ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a Monday morning bank robbery.

According to investigators, the Key Bank on University Avenue was robbed at around 9:00 a.m. Police say the suspect walked in, passed a note to the bank teller, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Black male, 6′ 0″ to 6′ 2″ and between 200 and 210 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.