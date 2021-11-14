Police search for Rochester man suspected of killing his own son

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities are currently attempting to locate the main suspect in the Pioneer Street homicide involving two men Saturday. Steven Owens, 64, is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Following an investigation on the Pioneer Street homicide, police identified the man shot and killed as 34-year-old Malcolm Owens — the biological son of the suspect.

Malcolm was pronounced dead at the scene of what officials describe as a ‘domestic-related crime’ Saturday. A second man was also shot during the incident, where he sustained non life-threatening injuries.

According to Rochester Police, an altercation began at the family residence when Malcolm and the second victim went to visit Steven at the Pioneer Street location.

Officials say Steven has an extensive ‘violent criminal history’ with multiple convictions that include assault, robberies and weapon felonies.

The Rochester Police Department has labeled Steven as armed and dangerous.

Steven is described as a black male, about 5’7′ tall and 175 pounds.

Malcom is a Rochester native but lived in Virginia with his wife and four children. Authorities say he and the second victim of the deadly shooting were in the area visiting other family members.

Anyone with more information on the suspect is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 423-9300.

