Rochester Police recover stolen car, find firearm after foot chase near North Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Police Department officer made contact with a vehicle around 4 p.m. near Clifford Avenue on Sunday, that was reportedly stolen in a robbery on Friday, Aug. 27.

According to RPD, the vehicle was spotted in a gas station parking lot at Clifford and Portland Avenue. Upon approach, several occupants fled on foot.

Following a foot pursuit, deputies managed to detain several people and recovered a firearm that was found in the stolen vehicle.

An investigation is currently ongoing. Police have not released the identity of those detained.

