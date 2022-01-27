Rochester police recover ghost gun after traffic stop for driver with suspended license

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a man is facing multiple charges after a ghost gun was discovered during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Authorities say officers saw a 2002 Honda Accord with license plates that belonged to another a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. and the initiated a traffic stop on Texas Street.

Officials say the driver, 34-year-old Lavonte Tindale, was operating the car with a suspended license. They say a ghost gun was also discovered during the investigation and Tindale was then taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Police say ghost guns are typically homemade firearms without a serial number that makes them practically untraceable.

Tindale is facing the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the 2nd Degree

Numerous traffic infractions

He was arraigned Thursday morning in Rochester City Court.