ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department said a man was shot and killed in his truck on Hudson Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

RPD officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Hudson Ave, Cleon Street, and Avenue D. Upon arrival, they located a crashed truck three blocks down the road with the victim inside.

RPD and New York State Police officers have blocked off the area as a mobile command unit is on scene investigating the block around the vehicle.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Officers from the RPD said the stretch of Hudson Ave. will be closed for a few hours as the investigation continues.

UPDATE: @RochesterNYPD has announced a male was shot and killed in his truck around 4:30pm. The Shot Spotter activation system detected the incident in the area. This stretch of Hudson Ave. will be closed off for the next few hours as the investigation continues. #ROC pic.twitter.com/2cP4ysJK6v — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) May 29, 2022

