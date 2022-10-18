ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police praised community members following the arrest of a shooting suspect who now faces assault charges, officials announced Tuesday.

Authorities previously made a public call for help in identifying a man believed to be responsible for the shooting of a 50-year-old man on Dewey Avenue earlier in September.

His arrest was only possible thanks to community assistance, according to city police. Corey Willis was identified and taken into custody on Dewey Avenue Tuesday morning.

The 45-year-old was charged with assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree.

Corey Willis (Rochester Police Department)

