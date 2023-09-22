ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said on Friday that over 30 cars were damaged and one car was stolen in different areas of the city.

In total, according to RPD — 14 cars on Vicks Park A had their windows smashed, 9 more cars were found damaged on Meigs Street, and approximately 13 cars were found damaged on Alexander Street.

On top of those, police said that a Hyundai was stolen from Brighton Street and was involved in a crash in the 800 block of Bay Street. The driver ran away from the scene. It has not been confirmed if the stolen car is connected to the damaged cars.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Stay with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.