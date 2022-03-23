ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say there have been seven armed carjackings in the city over the past week.

Officials laid out a detailed outline of those events Wednesday morning, including updates on arrests made in connection to the carjackings:

March 16 at 9:44 p.m. — A 2018 black Mazda Cx5 was stolen at gunpoint from an Uber Drive in the 400 block of Alexander Street.

March 16 at 10:20 p.m. — A 2019 Toyota Avalon was stolen at gunpoint from the 300 block of Dunn Street. They say this vehicle was later recovered after a police pursuit on Dewey Avenue. A 16-year-old male was charged in relation to the stolen vehicle and referred to Family Court.

March 17 at 12:47 a.m. — A 2012 Honda Civic was stolen at gunpoint in the 100 block of Webster Avenue and that car was later recovered unoccupied.

March 17 at 1:00 a.m. — A 2017 Ford Escape was stolen at gunpoint in the 1100 block of East Main Street and later recovered on Santee Street following a police pursuit on March 22. A 14-year-old male and a 35-year-old female were arrested in connection to this stolen vehicle incident. The 14-year-old was transported to Monroe County Children’s Center and placed in Family Court while the woman was issued an appearance ticket for the misdemeanor charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

March 17 at 1:26 am. — A 2018 Jeep Compass was stolen at gunpoint in the 400 block of West Ridge Road and this vehicle has not yet been recovered.

March 17 at 3:06 p.m. — A 2017 Chevy Malibu was stolen at gunpoint in the 200 block of Randolph Street and the vehicle was later recovered on Parkside Drive on March 22. Two males, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested. Police say both of these teens were also arrested a few days before when involved in a police pursuit on North Union Street.

March 19 at 3:11 p.m. — A 2019 GMC Acadia was stolen from the 200 block of Rocket Street. The vehicle was recovered later that day after a police chase and three teens — a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old — were charged in relation to operating the stolen vehicle and referred to family court. Police say the 16-year-old taken into custody in this incident was the same one who was charged in relation to the aforementioned Dunn Street carjacking.

Teenagers stealing cars has been a dangerous and violent trend across Monroe County since the spring of 2020, according to former Gates Police Chief and current state senate candidate James VanBrederode, and Criminal Investigator Josh Bowman. They discussed the troubling trend with News 8 Sunrise Anchor Mark Gruba last fall.

“All across Monroe County we pretty much all have been plagued with stolen cars starting in the springtime,” VanBrederode said. “A stolen car and a gun seem to be the ‘in thing’ for the summer of 2021. That’s what we’ve been seeing and the level of violence that has come with these stolen cars has been absolutely astounding.”

By coordinating resources, police agencies are tracking the groups they say are stealing cars. Investigator Bowman says the challenge is — because of their ages — many offenders are taken into custody and then released.

“If we do happen to ID them and bring them in we have to call their parents and then we tell them not to do it again,” Bowman said. “And I’m seeing the next night we’re finding them again doing the exact same thing.”

After an Irondequoit man was shot and killed during a carjacking attempt in Gates last year, police officials from around the region told drivers that if they find themselves being carjacked, they should surrender their vehicle.

“Please, if they do try to steal your car, just get out of the car and give them the car,” VanBrederode said last year. “That is one of the most important messages today. Just give up the car, because we see what happens if you don’t give up the car, or if there’s some sort of struggle. Give the car up and we’ll work on getting your car back.”

