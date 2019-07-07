Police identify Clairmount Street murder victim

UPDATE:

Rochester Police identify the man killed on Clairmount Street July 7, as 26-year-old Devin Perryman. The homicide is still under investigation.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Rochester Police officers are investigating a shooting that took place on the 200 block of Clairmount Street on Sunday shortly before 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a man who had been shot at least once in his upper body. He was not transported by AMR as medical personnel pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The name and information of the victim is being withheld pending a positive identification and notifying the victim’s family.

The investigation is on-going.