Rochester police officer injures hand in altercation with armed robbery suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say an officer injured their hand during an altercation with an armed robbery suspect Tuesday night.

Authorities say a little after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Portland Avenue for the report of an armed robbery.

Police say officers spoke with a convenience store employee who had been robbed at knifepoint.

Officials say a short tame later, one of the suspects — a 26-year-old Rochester man — was taken into custody after a “brief use of force.” Authorities say during the struggle, the officer received an injury to his hand. Police describe the officer’s injuries as non life-threatening.

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.