Rochester police officer injures hand in altercation with armed robbery suspect

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say an officer injured their hand during an altercation with an armed robbery suspect Tuesday night.

Authorities say a little after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Portland Avenue for the report of an armed robbery.

Police say officers spoke with a convenience store employee who had been robbed at knifepoint.

Officials say a short tame later, one of the suspects — a 26-year-old Rochester man — was taken into custody after a “brief use of force.” Authorities say during the struggle, the officer received an injury to his hand. Police describe the officer’s injuries as non life-threatening.

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Download Our App

Don't Miss