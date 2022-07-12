ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police arrested and charged a man Tuesday for his involvement in a double shooting this past weekend on Cedarwood Terrace near Quincy Street.

According to police, a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were hospitalized after being shot at least one time in their lower bodies overnight Saturday.

Investigators identified 38-year-old Maurice Campbell as the suspected shooter and arrested him Monday in the 100 block of Garson Avenue.

He was transported to Monroe County Jail and charged with the following offenses:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Two counts of assault in the second degree.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make full recoveries.

