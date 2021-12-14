Rochester police make arrest in Orchard Street murder case

Crime

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police made an arrest Tuesday in Rochester’s 80th homicide of the year.

According to investigators, Waltequaries Evans, 25, was shot during an argument near the School No. 17 playground on Orchard Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Evans was taken to URMC in a private vehicle. He did not survive.

Police say Derrick Gunter, 21, was identified as the shooting suspect and arrested Tuesday evening. Gunter was charged with Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

Gunter is a Florida resident, but he is originally from Rochester. His arraignment is set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Donate Now to the Food For Families Food Drive

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss