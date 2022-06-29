ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police made an arrest in connection to the murder of 42-year-old Orlando Santiago, who was shot and killed while driving on Hudson Avenue in May.

Officers were dispatched to the corner of Hudson Avenue and Ernest Street on May 29 for the report of a car accident. Once at the location, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

Inside was 42-year-old Orlando Santiago who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

An investigation into the incident revealed that Santiago was driving north on Hudson Avenue when police say 31-year-old Timothy Thomas allegedly drove up to Santiago’s car and fired several gunshots directly at the man, striking him and killing him.

Officials say Santiago’s vehicle veered off the road and eventually came to rest against a tree.

Thomas was arrested Tuesday by members of the Rochester police without incident. Investigators say the man is the brother of Bradley Thomas, who was shot by Santiago in January of 2019.

Police records show that Santiago was working as a security guard at the Cedarwood Towers apartments, when he shot Bradley Thomas in what was later decided to be a “justifiable homicide.” A Monroe County grand jury, at the time, ruled Santiago was justified in shooting Bradley because the man began fighting and threatening others, including the guard.

Currently, the Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle used by Timothy during the alleged murder of Santiago.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle is asked to call 911, or the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157.

Timothy’s Chevy Tahoe

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.