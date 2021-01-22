Rochester police make arrest in Halloween party shootout that left two dead

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police have made an arrest linked to a shooting on State Street that left two people dead.

Investigators say Tireek Burden, 27, was at a large Halloween party on State Street with his brother Glenn Burden on November 1. They say Tireek used a handgun in a shootout involving Glenn and a third man, Travis Johnson.

Johnson and Glenn Burden were both taken to URMC and pronounced dead.

Tireek Burden was arrested on January 22 and charged with 2nd Degree Murder. Investigators say he had a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest, leading to an additional charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon.