Rochester police make arrest in ESL bank robbery on Merchants Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police announced Monday that a man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery earlier this month on the city’s northeast side.

Police say on April 9 a man robbed the ESL Federal Credit Union on Merchants Road. Police say he passed a note to the teller, stole an undisclosed amount of money, and then fled the scene.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested 31-year-old Lavonne Brown-Gilliam Monday, who was found to be in possession of cocaine when he was apprehended.

Brown-Gilliam, who is currently on parole for a second degree burglary conviction, was charged with third degree robbery, fourth degree grand larceny, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.

Brown-Gilliam is scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.