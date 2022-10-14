ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 45-year-old man faces assault charges after being identified as the suspect in a September shooting on Rand Street.

Michael Davis is charged with assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree for his involvement in the shooting.

According to Rochester investigators, the 45-year-old was identified as the shooter responsible for leaving a city resident with non-life-threatening injuries.

Davis was taken into custody after being located on River Street by United States Marshals and charged on Thursday, October 13. Police say he was transported to the Monroe County Jail and is expected to be arraigned this morning in Rochester City Court.