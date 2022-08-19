ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged Friday for his involvement in the shooting of two women on Child Street last week.

Travis Collier was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree and other traffic violations.

According to officials, the man was identified as the suspected shooter that left two women hospitalized on the afternoon hours of Thursday, August 11. Responding officers located two females in their 20s near the 300 block of Child Street suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Police say both were taken to Strong Memorial and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On August 18, Collier was found by investigators and placed in custody during a traffic stop in the 500 block of Maple Street. A loaded Taurus 9mm handgun was recovered from inside his vehicle.

Authorities say the man was previously convicted for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree for an incident in 2014. Additionally, police arrested his partner, 31-year-old Iesha Collier, who was inside the car at the time of the incident and charged her with criminal possession of a weapon.

Both were transported to the Monroe County Jail and are expected to be arraigned later this morning.