Rochester police looking for man accused of inappropriately grabbing a woman near Monroe Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a recent incident.

Police say they believe the man in the photos below followed a woman in the area of 1175 Monroe Avenue Monday morning and inappropriately grabbed her.

Police say the suspect is a Black male, late teens, around 5’10”, 150 pounds, wearing a teal and white windbreaker hoodie, dark pants, and a mask over his mouth. Investigators believe the male in the attached photograph is responsible for this and other similar crimes.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man to call 911.