Rochester police looking for man accused of inappropriately grabbing a woman near Monroe Avenue

(Rochester Police Department photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect believed to be involved in a recent incident.

Police say they believe the man in the photos below followed a woman in the area of 1175 Monroe Avenue Monday morning and inappropriately grabbed her.

Police say the suspect is a Black male, late teens, around 5’10”, 150 pounds, wearing a teal and white windbreaker hoodie, dark pants, and a mask over his mouth. Investigators believe the male in the attached photograph is responsible for this and other similar crimes.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man to call 911.

(Rochester Police Department photos)

