Man hospitalized after being shot on S. Plymouth Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s southwest side Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the Rochester Fire Department was alerted that a man was shot near the 700 block of South Plymouth Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

Police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was shot at least once in the lower body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

Officials say there are currently no suspects in custody and the investigation remains ongoing.

Another shooting in the city of Rochester today. This is on Plymouth Ave south. Report of someone shot in the leg @News_8 pic.twitter.com/WZ0jItzcAP — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) January 19, 2022

It’s the latest investigation in a busy day for Rochester police. Authorities previously responded to a triple shooting on North Clinton Avenue that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

According to Rochester police, it’s the third homicide of 2022 after the city saw a record 81 homicides in 2021.

It was also Rochester’s second triple shooting in less than a week. Last Thursday three people were shot, including a 3-year-old, following a “domestic violence situation” on Glendale Park near Lake Avenue. Richard Burchard-Lopez, 23 of Rochester, was later arrested and charged in connection to the Glendale Park shooting.

Police also responded to a stabbing inside a store on Joseph Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is scheduled to host a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the city’s violence prevention initiatives.

