Man hospitalized after being shot on S. Plymouth Ave. in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a man was shot on the city’s southwest side Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say the Rochester Fire Department was alerted that a man was shot near the 700 block of South Plymouth Avenue around 1:45 p.m.
Police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was shot at least once in the lower body and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.
Officials say there are currently no suspects in custody and the investigation remains ongoing.
It’s the latest investigation in a busy day for Rochester police. Authorities previously responded to a triple shooting on North Clinton Avenue that left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries.
According to Rochester police, it’s the third homicide of 2022 after the city saw a record 81 homicides in 2021.
It was also Rochester’s second triple shooting in less than a week. Last Thursday three people were shot, including a 3-year-old, following a “domestic violence situation” on Glendale Park near Lake Avenue. Richard Burchard-Lopez, 23 of Rochester, was later arrested and charged in connection to the Glendale Park shooting.
Police also responded to a stabbing inside a store on Joseph Avenue Wednesday afternoon.
Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is scheduled to host a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the city’s violence prevention initiatives.
Location
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.