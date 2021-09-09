Shooting on Rochester’s west side prompts brief school lockout

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A shooting Thursday morning on Rochester’s west side prompted a brief lockout for a nearby school.

Police say a 22-year-old man was shot near Lyell and Saratoga Avenues, and then taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say administrators from School No. 5 heard the shots and put the school on lockout for about 20 minutes.

Officials say police went to talk to school leaders, saying no kids were in danger. The school has since reopened as normal.

I can see multiple shell casings on the ground — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) September 9, 2021

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.