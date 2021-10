ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officers responded to an “incident” near the 1100 block of Dewey Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier Wednesday, near the same location, an Edison Tech student was shot and hospitalized. Officials said the afternoon investigation was not connected.

Details are limited at this time.

UPDATE: Rochester police have wrapped up their investigation at the scene. This investigation was unrelated to the shooting of a high school student at the intersection earlier this morning, according to investigators. No other information was given out at this time. #ROC — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) October 27, 2021

