ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Authorities with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after locating a deceased body behind a vacant home on Clifford Avenue Friday.

Officers were led to the 700 block of Clifford Avenue for the report of a body found around 12:30 p.m. First responders located a deceased body at the scene, behind what they say is a vacant property.

The duration in which the body was there for is not known at this time. Due to this, authorities have not been able to identity the age or gender of the subject.

Investigators say this incident is being treated as a suspicious death.

An independent investigation by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office is currently ongoing. Further details are limited at this time.

Large police presence on the 700 block of Clifford st. The investigation appears to be taking place behind the home which opens up onto Weigel alley which is blocked off to traffic. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/KN6R1DcI64 — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) April 22, 2022

