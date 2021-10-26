Man found dead in vehicle on city’s west side, Rochester’s 66th homicide of 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a man was found dead in a vehicle on the city’s west side Tuesday.

Authorities say the death has been ruled as suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide. The investigation is centered around a vehicle near the corner of Brown and Silver Streets.

According to RPD Capt. Frank Umbrino, the victim, described as a man in his 30s or 40s, was found dead in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Officers responded after a passerby driving down Brown Street saw him unresponsive and contacted police.

“He does appear to be the victim of a murder,” Umbrino said. “The victim was found in the vehicle, and we don’t know much beyond that at this point. Once the medical examiner gets here, hopefully we’ll know a little bit more and that can point us in the right direction.”

Officers responded to the location shortly before 12 p.m.

This incident marks the 66th homicide so far this year in the city, as Rochester is on pace for its deadliest year in history.

RPD confirms a deceased male was found in the vehicle and this time the death is being rule as suspicious. They will be holding a media briefing in about a half hour once they know more. @News_8 — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) October 26, 2021

