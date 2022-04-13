ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials as a man was shot Wednesday morning in the area of Chili Avenue. It was the city’s fifth shooting in the last 24 hours.

Authorities say the victim, a man in his 20s, was shot at least once in the upper body and has injuries that are described as life-threatening. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for emergency treatment.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Police have the area of Chili Avenue, between Gardiner Avenue and Salina Street, blocked off to traffic while officers investigate.

Wednesday’s shooting occurred near the same area where a 33-year-old resident suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot Saturday evening. Police said Wednesday that victim remains in critical condition.

Detectives are on scene investigating pic.twitter.com/SvyxNKlXT7 — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) April 13, 2022

