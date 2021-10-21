ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An “officer-involved shooting” incident prompted a large police presence on Rochester’s northeast side Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say the shooting unfolded after a traffic stop.
Details are limited at this time, but police are scheduled to host a press conference at 4 p.m. to share more details, officials told News 8 Thursday.
Police responded to the area near Joseph Avenue and Avenue D. where a portion of the road is blocked to travel as police investigate. Motorists in the area are encouraged to find an alternate route.
