ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An “officer-involved shooting” incident prompted a large police presence on Rochester’s northeast side Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the shooting unfolded after a traffic stop.

Details are limited at this time, but police are scheduled to host a press conference at 4 p.m. to share more details, officials told News 8 Thursday.

Police responded to the area near Joseph Avenue and Avenue D. where a portion of the road is blocked to travel as police investigate. Motorists in the area are encouraged to find an alternate route.

JUST IN: @RochesterNYPD will hold a briefing at 4:00pm inside the Public Safety Building about the incident by Ave. D and Joseph Ave. this afternoon. Joseph is still blocked off as the investigation continues. Please seek alternate routes driving by the Ave. D intersection. #ROC pic.twitter.com/ofWm04KhZW — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) October 21, 2021

Joseph Ave near Ave D is blocked off for a police investigation pic.twitter.com/zVYiwwPQ6p — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) October 21, 2021

