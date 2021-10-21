Rochester police investigating after ‘officer-involved shooting’ incident on city’s northeast side

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An “officer-involved shooting” incident prompted a large police presence on Rochester’s northeast side Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say the shooting unfolded after a traffic stop.

Details are limited at this time, but police are scheduled to host a press conference at 4 p.m. to share more details, officials told News 8 Thursday.

Police responded to the area near Joseph Avenue and Avenue D. where a portion of the road is blocked to travel as police investigate. Motorists in the area are encouraged to find an alternate route.

