                                                 
January 23 2022 06:30 pm

Rochester police: Man stabbed inside deli on Joseph Avenue

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a store on Joseph Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police said the stabbing occurred inside Joseph Food and Deli Mart on Joseph Avenue.

This is a separate investigation as Rochester police are also on the scene of a triple shooting that left one dead and another in critical condition, just a few blocks away.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

Details are limited at this time.

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Rochester Rundown
What's Good with Dan Gross
Songs From Studio B
Download Our App

Don't Miss