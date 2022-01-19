Rochester police: Man stabbed inside deli on Joseph Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a store on Joseph Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Police said the stabbing occurred inside Joseph Food and Deli Mart on Joseph Avenue.

This is a separate investigation as Rochester police are also on the scene of a triple shooting that left one dead and another in critical condition, just a few blocks away.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while police investigate.

Details are limited at this time.

