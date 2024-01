ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is hospitalized due to a late-night shooting on Campbell Street, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Campbell Street around 9:30 p.m. and found the victim, a 36-year-old man, who was shot in his upper body.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition. He is expected to survive.

RPD is still investigating the shooting and is asking anyone with information to call 911.