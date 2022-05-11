ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman and an 8-year-old child were hospitalized following a hit-and-run near the area of Dewey Avenue and Magee Avenue Wednesday night.

Authorities say officers responded to the report of a motor vehicle accident on Dewey Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they learned a vehicle struck two people before fleeing the scene.

Officials say one of the pedestrians was an 8-year-old who was hit by the vehicle that was traveling north on Dewey Avenue. The same vehicle struck a 23-year-old woman.

The child was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but those were later upgraded to non life-threatining. The woman was also treated for minor injuries.

According to investigators, video is currently being used to identify the suspect’s vehicle. Anyone with more information is asked to call 911.

