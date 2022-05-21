ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers from the Rochester Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Cummings Street and Rocket Street Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers said they located a 20-year-old male resident with at least one gunshot wound on his lower body. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for non-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Officers said Cummings St. between Bay Street and Rocket St. will be closed to pedestrian and vehicular traffic while the investigation continues.

RPD officers also said that there is currently no suspect information at this time and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

